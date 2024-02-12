WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock Holdings Increased by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $234,348,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $77.56 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.47 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

