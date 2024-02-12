WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 323.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 461.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $365,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,723 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,550 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,784,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 478.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,318,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,104,000 after buying an additional 1,091,041 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Alibaba Group stock opened at $72.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.10. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $106.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.47.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Macquarie lowered Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

