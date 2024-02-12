Wealth Alliance Trims Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Wealth Alliance decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,513 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after acquiring an additional 989,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,753,933 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,791,142,000 after buying an additional 130,377 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $921,499,000 after buying an additional 520,655 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,139,867 shares of the software company’s stock worth $642,448,000 after buying an additional 275,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock worth $607,727,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at $706,539.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,047,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,915 shares of company stock valued at $7,829,249. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ADSK. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.40.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $266.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.63. The stock has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 62.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.38 and a 52 week high of $269.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

