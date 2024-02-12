Wealth Alliance Takes $361,000 Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.7 %

IFF stock opened at $79.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.86 and its 200 day moving average is $73.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.23. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $98.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.71.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

