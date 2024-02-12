Wealth Alliance Sells 281 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 129,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 53,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 149,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,903,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter.

VYM opened at $112.88 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $113.84. The stock has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.25 and a 200-day moving average of $107.33.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

