Wealth Alliance Reduces Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Wealth Alliance decreased its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEAM. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $218.76 on Monday. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $258.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.18. The company has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TEAM

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $843,463.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 181,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,590,367.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Atlassian news, insider Gene Liu sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $34,219.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,021 shares in the company, valued at $9,622,324.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $843,463.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 181,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,590,367.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,388 shares of company stock worth $67,804,104 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.