Wealth Alliance Increases Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 62.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $231,020,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 16.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,521,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,321 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,298 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of XEL opened at $58.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XEL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

