Wealth Alliance Has $335,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wealth Alliance lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in General Electric were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 159.8% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,832,000 after buying an additional 895,000 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 51,152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 22,507 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $1,846,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,057,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 160,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,644,000 after buying an additional 77,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $139.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.43. General Electric has a twelve month low of $80.40 and a twelve month high of $139.48. The company has a market capitalization of $151.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

