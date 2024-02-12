WBI Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 100.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC stock opened at $197.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.40. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.86 and a fifty-two week high of $202.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 37.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

