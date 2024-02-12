WBI Investments Inc. Purchases 2,825 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Meritas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $106.33 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $111.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.38.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

