WBI Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 74,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNA. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $199,770,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,273,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 174.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 466,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 297,030 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CNA Financial by 19.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,405,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,292,000 after buying an additional 233,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in CNA Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $5,712,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

NYSE CNA opened at $45.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. CNA Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $46.96. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day moving average is $41.07.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $2.44 per share. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $1.62. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.92%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

