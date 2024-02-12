WBI Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,000. Apollo Global Management makes up about 0.8% of WBI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APO. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 174.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $109.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.10 and a 200 day moving average of $89.69. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.16 and a fifty-two week high of $110.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.82.

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,949,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

