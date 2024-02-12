WBI Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

WBI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Booking by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Booking by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after buying an additional 112,831 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $222,919,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $147,208,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,888,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Down 2.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,758.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,490.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,204.84. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,331.23 and a 12 month high of $3,844.76. The company has a market cap of $131.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,582.54.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

