WBI Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 3,150 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,150 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 144.4% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Intuit by 95.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $655.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.53 billion, a PE ratio of 71.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $615.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $555.87. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $384.05 and a one year high of $662.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intuit from $610.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.67.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

