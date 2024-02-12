WBI Investments Inc. Buys 4,572 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF accounts for about 0.8% of WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSTA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $563,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,661,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $45.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.04.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.