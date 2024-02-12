WBI Investments Inc. Acquires 33,236 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2,872.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,393 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,236 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for about 1.6% of WBI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PXD. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $227.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $257.76.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PXD. BMO Capital Markets cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

