Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Sells 6,433 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 475,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,433 shares during the quarter. Fortune Brands Innovations comprises approximately 1.8% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $29,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $80.24. The company had a trading volume of 16,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.89 and a 200-day moving average of $68.92. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $80.91.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.02%.

FBIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

