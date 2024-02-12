Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $24.19 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the period. Aflac makes up about 1.4% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Aflac worth $24,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 24,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.33. The stock had a trading volume of 78,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,311. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $86.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.06 and its 200 day moving average is $79.22. The stock has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

