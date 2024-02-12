Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 240,884 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,281 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 9,745 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 5,646 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,525,561 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $123,647,000 after buying an additional 190,145 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 36,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.09 on Monday, reaching $109.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,533,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,189,800. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.44 and a 200 day moving average of $88.33. The stock has a market cap of $200.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $112.77.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.