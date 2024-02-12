Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Buys 300 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 773,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,050,000 after acquiring an additional 133,685 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,276,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,814,000 after acquiring an additional 200,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,459,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,377,000 after acquiring an additional 32,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $40.35. 510,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,183,323. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.