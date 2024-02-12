Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Acquires 6,350 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $15,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $316,245,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,697,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Realty Income by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,100,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,526,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income
In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on Realty Income
Realty Income Stock Performance
Realty Income stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.82. The company had a trading volume of 312,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,153,002. The firm has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $67.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.32 and a 200 day moving average of $54.53.
Realty Income Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.33%.
About Realty Income
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Realty Income
- What Are Low Beta Stocks
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Simpson Manufacturing stock doubled in value; It can double again
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Uber quadruples EPS estimates, but is growth decelerating?
Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.