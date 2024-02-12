Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Acquires 6,350 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $15,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $316,245,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,697,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Realty Income by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,100,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,526,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.91.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.82. The company had a trading volume of 312,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,153,002. The firm has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $67.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.32 and a 200 day moving average of $54.53.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.33%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

