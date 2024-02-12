Waters (NYSE:WAT) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Barclays

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.50.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of WAT stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $321.37. 139,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,291. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.33. Waters has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $341.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.50 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waters will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waters

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Waters by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 199,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,622,000 after buying an additional 15,633 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,858,000 after buying an additional 43,066 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Waters by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Waters by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

