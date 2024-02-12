Waste Management Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 3,657 call options on the company. This is an increase of 103% compared to the average volume of 1,803 call options.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,107,504 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.62.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $188.06. 1,426,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.55 and a 200-day moving average of $168.21. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $190.44.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

