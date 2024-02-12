Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $120.00 target price on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.67.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of DIS opened at $108.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.91, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.39. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $112.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,276,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $566,703,000 after purchasing an additional 234,700 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 606,466 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,758,000 after buying an additional 12,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $981,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walt Disney

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.