Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Raised to $128.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Walt Disney from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $108.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $198.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.39. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $112.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 18.52%.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

