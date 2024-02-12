Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

VSTO has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Vista Outdoor from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average is $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $33.78.

In other news, CEO Gary L. Mcarthur acquired 1,735 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $45,005.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,886.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,716,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,992,000 after purchasing an additional 140,072 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,785,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,601,000 after purchasing an additional 312,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,094,000 after purchasing an additional 234,279 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,161,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,056,000 after buying an additional 21,733 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,980,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,136,000 after buying an additional 1,086,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

