Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Reduced by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 47,700 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.1% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $24,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its position in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.55.

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,472 shares of company stock worth $25,695,420. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of V stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $275.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,647,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,463,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $208.76 and a one year high of $279.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

