Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VKTX. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.38.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $30.58 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.24 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average of $15.32.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,067. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $701,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,653. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 26.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 67,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after acquiring an additional 27,971 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 312,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

