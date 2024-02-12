Veru’s (VERU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.
Veru Stock Performance
Shares of VERU stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -0.29. Veru has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $4.94.
Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 374.04% and a negative net margin of 571.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veru
Veru Company Profile
Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.
