Veru’s (VERU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Veru Stock Performance

Shares of VERU stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -0.29. Veru has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $4.94.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 374.04% and a negative net margin of 571.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veru

Veru Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Veru during the second quarter worth about $114,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Veru during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Veru during the third quarter worth about $130,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Veru by 18.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Veru by 36.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

