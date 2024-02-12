Vertcoin Trading 26.7% Higher This Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 12th. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 26.7% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0478 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and $11,268.15 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,648.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $285.43 or 0.00574893 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.93 or 0.00144871 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00053081 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008300 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.18 or 0.00244077 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.42 or 0.00163990 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000444 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,712,560 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

