VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock Price Down 1.9%

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $193.91 and last traded at $194.57. 361,374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 518,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRSN

VeriSign Stock Down 1.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.36, for a total transaction of $1,046,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,793,344.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $121,447.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,019,193.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.36, for a total transaction of $1,046,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,793,344.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,202 shares of company stock valued at $9,476,462 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VeriSign

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,161,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,152,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,092,000 after acquiring an additional 587,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 123.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,399,000 after purchasing an additional 311,502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VeriSign by 14.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,989,000 after acquiring an additional 233,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 99.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 442,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,624,000 after acquiring an additional 220,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.