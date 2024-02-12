Verasity (VRA) Trading Up 29.6% Over Last 7 Days

Verasity (VRA) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. In the last week, Verasity has traded up 29.6% against the dollar. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $67.15 million and approximately $12.73 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

