Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Position Cut by Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,276 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VPU. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 255.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VPU traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $130.43. 56,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,611. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.51. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $152.73. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

