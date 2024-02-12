Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Sets New 12-Month High at $170.81

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $170.81 and last traded at $170.80, with a volume of 55473 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.69.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.25.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 432.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 131,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

