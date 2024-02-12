Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $460.46. 4,540,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,371,658. The business has a 50-day moving average of $438.24 and a 200-day moving average of $416.33. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.76 and a 1 year high of $462.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

