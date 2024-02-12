Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,458 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,716,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,599,000 after acquiring an additional 71,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,386,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,361,000 after acquiring an additional 130,211 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,927,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,411,000 after buying an additional 13,056 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $216.70. 532,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,970. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $217.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.82 and its 200 day moving average is $198.01.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

