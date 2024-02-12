Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Hits New 1-Year High at $217.18

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $217.18 and last traded at $216.94, with a volume of 275413 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $214.13.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.01.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.