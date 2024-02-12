Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $21,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 266,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,193,000 after purchasing an additional 14,881 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.21. 3,605,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,845,053. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.99. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

