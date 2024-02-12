Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471,919 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,396,000 after buying an additional 3,248,068 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after buying an additional 2,460,015 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after buying an additional 1,678,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,923.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,924,000 after buying an additional 1,326,278 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.15. 374,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,737,961. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.16 and its 200-day moving average is $75.99. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

