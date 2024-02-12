Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.0% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $26,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $235.45. 170,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,441. The stock has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $235.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

