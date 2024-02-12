Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 2,193.9% from the January 15th total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 574,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWOB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.52. The stock had a trading volume of 54,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,592. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.01. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.31.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

