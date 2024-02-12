VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Down 52.4% in January

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 880,800 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the January 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,495,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.84. 880,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,353. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average of $27.84. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $29.21.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.1448 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 attractive stocks that insiders are buying
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ready to bounce, DOJ cloud lifts
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.