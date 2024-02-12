VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Down 52.4% in January

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 880,800 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the January 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,495,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.84. 880,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,353. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average of $27.84. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $29.21.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.1448 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,331,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,739,000 after acquiring an additional 212,945 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 208,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,191,000.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

