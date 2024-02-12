Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 2,415 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 1.9% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $22,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $31,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $292.04. The company had a trading volume of 443,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,014. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $295.30 and its 200-day moving average is $274.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s payout ratio is 68.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

