Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Lowers Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. decreased its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $89.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTAP

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.53. 142,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,243. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.13 and a 200 day moving average of $80.84. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.73 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

About NetApp

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.