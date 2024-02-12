Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Has $19.68 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for approximately 1.6% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $19,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,056,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Progressive by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,550,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 32.5% in the third quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 16,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,821,329.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.22.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $182.40. 125,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,786. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $184.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.41.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 12.92%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

