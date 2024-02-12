Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Decreases Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lowered its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the quarter. Sonoco Products makes up approximately 1.6% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. owned about 0.35% of Sonoco Products worth $18,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth $58,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.40.

Shares of NYSE SON traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.18. The company had a trading volume of 15,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,906. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $63.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.57 and its 200 day moving average is $55.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

