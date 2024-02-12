Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,735 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $10,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,241,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Newmont by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,353,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,721,474,000 after purchasing an additional 121,393 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,003,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,278,000 after purchasing an additional 483,377 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,610,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,663,000 after purchasing an additional 321,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Newmont by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,296,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,908,000 after purchasing an additional 404,403 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.76.

NEM traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.96. 1,709,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,030,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

