Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,479 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $2,072,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 212,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,358,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,042,246. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.53 billion, a PE ratio of 76.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.36.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

