Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Acquires 43,861 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,861 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.73.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.70. The company had a trading volume of 208,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.21 and a 200-day moving average of $78.72. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $96.05.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

