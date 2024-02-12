Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Takes $1.80 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 68,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RS Crum Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 1,239,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,136,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,788,000 after acquiring an additional 206,372 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 1,206,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,619,000 after acquiring an additional 107,424 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,496,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,604,000 after acquiring an additional 143,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $873,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $30.20 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $30.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.